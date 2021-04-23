Morgan Stanley Raises Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target to $244.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $233.00 to $244.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

WSO has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $228.00.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $291.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco has a 52 week low of $144.16 and a 52 week high of $295.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Watsco will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in Watsco by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Watsco by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

