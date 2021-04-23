Morgan Stanley Raises Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $60.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WBA. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

NASDAQ WBA opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day moving average is $45.14. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.