Morgan Stanley Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $94.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.57.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $100.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.75. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $101.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.35, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $637.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $75,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,397 over the last 90 days. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth $35,514,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 445,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,084,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

