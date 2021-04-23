Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Raised by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,740,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552,671 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,213,000 after buying an additional 18,409,146 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $1,296,799,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,475,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,567,000 after buying an additional 1,789,654 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,109,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,890,000 after buying an additional 392,150 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.00. 153,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,798,669. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $86.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $149.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

