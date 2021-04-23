Morgan Stanley Increases ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $145.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SWAV has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.57.

SWAV stock opened at $158.31 on Monday. ShockWave Medical has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $161.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -78.37 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total transaction of $529,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $5,488,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,582,063.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 979,500 shares of company stock worth $120,599,006. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 25,301 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

