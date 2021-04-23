Morgan Stanley Increases 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $200.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MMM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.82.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM stock opened at $200.90 on Monday. 3M has a 52-week low of $131.12 and a 52-week high of $202.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,946. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 628,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,654,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 12.3% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 22.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 26.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at $123,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.