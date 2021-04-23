Morgan Stanley Has $10.33 Million Stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 256,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $10,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 103,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 70,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. 53.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $61.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%. Analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Hovde Group cut ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 35,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $2,071,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 453,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,816,266.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

