Morgan Stanley Has $10.08 Million Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Goosehead Insurance worth $10,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,031,000 after purchasing an additional 101,485 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 260,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,440,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $4,776,743.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,790 shares in the company, valued at $43,906,736.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 15,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,289,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 497,678 shares in the company, valued at $75,149,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,376 shares of company stock worth $8,102,836 over the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GSHD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $102.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.52 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.66 and its 200-day moving average is $123.79. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

