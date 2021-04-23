Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 180,331 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of KAR Auction Services worth $9,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 29,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 453,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KAR. Truist cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.11.

KAR opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.66 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

