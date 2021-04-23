Morgan Stanley Boosts Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target to $65.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

XEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.25.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $71.12 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.24.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.