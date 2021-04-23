Morgan Stanley Boosts Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $152.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SRE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.45.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $137.45 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.16 and a 1 year high of $140.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.46.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 641,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,995,000 after purchasing an additional 27,888 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

