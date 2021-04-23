Morgan Stanley Boosts Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $76.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FTV. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.79.

NYSE FTV opened at $73.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.97 and its 200 day moving average is $69.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fortive has a 1 year low of $52.46 and a 1 year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Fortive by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,215,000 after buying an additional 3,349,167 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $191,607,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 7,873.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,282,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,570 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 266.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,550,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,602,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

