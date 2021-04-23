Morgan Stanley Boosts Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $138.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $138.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ALLE. Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Allegion from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.56.

NYSE ALLE opened at $135.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.29. Allegion has a twelve month low of $89.83 and a twelve month high of $139.73.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Allegion will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth about $2,424,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Allegion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

