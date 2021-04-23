Morgan Stanley Acquires 22,735 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 677,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 22,735 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $9,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PML opened at $14.75 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $14.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

