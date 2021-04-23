Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Morgan Advanced Materials plc provides ceramic materials. It engaged in design and manufacture components for use in ultrasonic Accoustic Doppler Current Profilers technologies for oceanographic, waterway and waste water usage. Morgan Advanced Materials plc is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCRUF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of MCRUF stock remained flat at $$4.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.71. Morgan Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

