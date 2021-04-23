Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Position Decreased by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 24.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MPWR. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

MPWR stock opened at $372.18 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.81 and a 12 month high of $406.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 113.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.77.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.86%.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 13,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $4,893,569.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 297,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,035,605.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 13,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $4,893,936.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,265,933.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,746 shares of company stock valued at $89,124,457. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.