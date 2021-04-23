Monness Crespi & Hardt Downgrades Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) to Neutral

Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

SKX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $44.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.46 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $4,765,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $55,305.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 511,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,234. 28.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth $72,512,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,874,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,965,000 after acquiring an additional 15,022 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 743,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,717,000 after purchasing an additional 248,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 695,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,993,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.