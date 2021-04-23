MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. MongoDB presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $379.06.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $306.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $153.61 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $300.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.20.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $114,732.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,790.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $65,189,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,502,220.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,720 shares of company stock worth $102,985,288 in the last ninety days. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 13,944.9% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,084,000 after acquiring an additional 360,503 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after buying an additional 554,855 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,895,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

