MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). MoneyGram International reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.57 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of MGI opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. MoneyGram International has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 5,085.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

