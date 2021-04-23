Mondi (LON:MNDI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,757.98

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,757.98 ($22.97) and traded as high as GBX 1,988 ($25.97). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,980.50 ($25.88), with a volume of 1,037,680 shares trading hands.

MNDI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mondi to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mondi in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.39) target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Mondi in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Mondi in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,908.57 ($24.94).

Get Mondi alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,873.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,757.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of €0.41 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. Mondi’s payout ratio is 0.48%.

In related news, insider Andrew King sold 6,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,789 ($23.37), for a total transaction of £109,808.82 ($143,465.93). Also, insider Mike Powell bought 5,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,790 ($23.39) per share, with a total value of £99,273.40 ($129,701.33). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,563 shares of company stock valued at $9,958,496.

Mondi Company Profile (LON:MNDI)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.