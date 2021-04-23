Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

MONRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

MONRY traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.50. The stock had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 531. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.31. Moncler has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $65.75.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

