Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

MONRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get Moncler alerts:

MONRY traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.50. The stock had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 531. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.31. Moncler has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $65.75.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.