Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) PT Raised to $190.00 at Loop Capital

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price lifted by Loop Capital from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.06.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $199.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.02. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $67.79 and a 52 week high of $206.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at $12,128,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

