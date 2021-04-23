Mizuho Boosts Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target to $73.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.61.

Agree Realty stock opened at $71.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average of $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 0.25. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $72.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. On average, analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.52%.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.61 per share, for a total transaction of $500,610.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,252,445.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Simon Leopold bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,473.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Agree Realty by 11.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 62.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 46,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 17,707 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the first quarter worth $204,000. Presima Inc. bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the first quarter worth $5,311,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the first quarter worth $3,263,000.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

