Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,999,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.10. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $30.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

