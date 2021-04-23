Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,999,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.10. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $30.41.
In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.
