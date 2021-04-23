Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Makes New Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,000. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 2.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APD traded up $3.90 on Friday, reaching $288.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,912. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.67 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.26.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

