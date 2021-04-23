Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Invests $605,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,087,000 after buying an additional 1,702,074 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Etsy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,830,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $681,415,000 after acquiring an additional 142,247 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Etsy by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,923 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,762,000 after purchasing an additional 225,110 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,817,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.09.

ETSY stock traded up $3.51 on Friday, reaching $213.79. The company had a trading volume of 37,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,107. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.55 and its 200 day moving average is $183.98. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.82, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $617.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.86 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $159,800.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,466.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,711 shares of company stock worth $12,587,571. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

