Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Invests $1.43 Million in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,849,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,087,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

KEYS traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.38. 5,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.84. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

