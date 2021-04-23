Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Price Tops $134.79 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be bought for about $134.79 or 0.00269826 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $32.26 million and approximately $271,459.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00063720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.62 or 0.00267473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003972 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00025693 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $323.70 or 0.00647969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,967.40 or 1.00023576 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $512.33 or 0.01025577 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 239,300 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

