MiMedx Group (MDXG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect MiMedx Group to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $68.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 404.08% and a negative net margin of 37.28%.

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $10.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. MiMedx Group has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $12.87.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

