MidasProtocol Price Down 54.1% Over Last 7 Days (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last seven days, MidasProtocol has traded down 54.1% against the dollar. One MidasProtocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MidasProtocol has a total market capitalization of $819,211.52 and $138,831.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00065599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00017868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00092550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.99 or 0.00674357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00049856 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

About MidasProtocol

MAS is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol . MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

MidasProtocol Coin Trading

