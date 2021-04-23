Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

Shares of MPB traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.55. The stock had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,133. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $29.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $214.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

