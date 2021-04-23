Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 8.92%.
Shares of MPB traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.55. The stock had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,133. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $29.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $214.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.65.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.
About Mid Penn Bancorp
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.
