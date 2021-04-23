Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

MFGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFGP. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Micro Focus International in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Micro Focus International in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Micro Focus International by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Micro Focus International by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 26,810 shares during the period. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFGP stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. Micro Focus International has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio is 7.14%.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

