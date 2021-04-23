MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Upgraded to “Hold” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie cut MGM China from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MGM China from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCHVF remained flat at $$1.62 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53. MGM China has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $1.90.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

