MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ MCBS opened at $14.81 on Friday. MetroCity Bankshares has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72. The firm has a market cap of $380.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.51.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 34.59%. The business had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Research analysts expect that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Don Leung sold 2,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $31,220.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,147,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,054,480.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,132 shares of company stock worth $200,231. 32.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCBS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MetroCity Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. It offers consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also provides construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, SBA, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

