MetaMorph (METM) Market Cap Tops $6.03 Million

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 592% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One MetaMorph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $6.03 million and approximately $859.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded up 491.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetaMorph Coin Profile

MetaMorph (METM) is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 coins. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

