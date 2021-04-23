Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Down to $8.81

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.81, but opened at $8.51. Mesoblast shares last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 3.71.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 591.00%. The business had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 22.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 87.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 34,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

