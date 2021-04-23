Meridian Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,023 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 26,767 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,589,000 after purchasing an additional 212,738 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.95. 93,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,035,996. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.82 and a 1 year high of $208.98. The company has a market cap of $144.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.29.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

