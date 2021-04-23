Meridian Financial Partners LLC Invests $718,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $91,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 534,194 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 722.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 476,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,662,000 after buying an additional 418,427 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in American Electric Power by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,040,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,655,000 after buying an additional 264,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in American Electric Power by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,742,000 after buying an additional 252,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.09. 105,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,798. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.