Meridian Financial Partners LLC Has $3.73 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.8% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,148,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 24,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $4.23 on Friday, hitting $418.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,361. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.16. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

