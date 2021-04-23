Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.24 Million

Equities analysts expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to report sales of $87.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.50 million. Meridian Bioscience reported sales of $57.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year sales of $326.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $319.10 million to $338.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $295.94 million, with estimates ranging from $264.60 million to $338.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $92.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CFO Bryan T. Baldasare sold 14,250 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $379,192.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,390.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,858,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,453 shares of company stock worth $5,859,064. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIVO. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,545,000 after purchasing an additional 387,466 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 674,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 349,259 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 71.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 205,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at $3,175,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at $2,715,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,724. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.67. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The firm has a market cap of $955.66 million, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

