Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

Get Mercer International alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MERC. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Mercer International stock opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.16. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercer International will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mercer International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Mercer International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Mercer International during the 4th quarter valued at $4,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercer International (MERC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.