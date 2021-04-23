MenaPay (MPAY) Price Down 20.8% This Week

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One MenaPay coin can now be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MenaPay has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $1,060.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00067265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00018982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00092362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.58 or 0.00662168 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00050912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,998.99 or 0.07914483 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

