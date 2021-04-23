Members Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on COP. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.66. 127,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,743,353. The firm has a market cap of $69.52 million, a P/E ratio of -43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.99. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

