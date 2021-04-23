Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 1.4% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $129.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $131.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.91 and its 200-day moving average is $114.85.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

