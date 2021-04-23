Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $265.00 Million

Brokerages predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will post $265.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $260.90 million and the highest is $269.70 million. Medpace posted sales of $230.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.41 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.67.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $5,836,545.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,453,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,542,415.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $1,554,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,819.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,812 shares of company stock worth $17,367,378. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,731,000 after purchasing an additional 185,800 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Medpace by 6.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,099,000 after acquiring an additional 33,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,440,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,965,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Medpace stock opened at $187.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 57.34 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a twelve month low of $73.62 and a twelve month high of $191.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.28 and a 200-day moving average of $143.55.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

