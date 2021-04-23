MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 7,503 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,823,000 after buying an additional 1,300,925 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,871,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,438,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,979,000 after buying an additional 254,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

MHK stock opened at $199.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.02. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.79 and a 52-week high of $206.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MHK shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.06.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,650 shares in the company, valued at $10,440,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

