MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Invests $3.31 Million in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGA opened at $129.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.11 and a 200-day moving average of $116.80. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.99 and a 1 year high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

RGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.56.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

