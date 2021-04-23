MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $3.08 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 268.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,196 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 512.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of PLD opened at $114.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.12 and a fifty-two week high of $115.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.38 and a 200 day moving average of $102.35.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.