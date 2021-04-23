MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 155.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $134.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $94.13 and a one year high of $136.35.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.58.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,641.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

