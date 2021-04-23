MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,158,000 after buying an additional 3,331,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,324,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,924,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,787,000 after purchasing an additional 698,027 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,070,000 after purchasing an additional 228,269 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCOM. Citigroup increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of TCOM opened at $38.33 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of -70.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

